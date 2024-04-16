Flputnam Investment Management Co. Buys 316 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 276.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

KRE traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.79. 3,007,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,950,643. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.15. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.56.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.