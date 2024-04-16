Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $17,821,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. 140,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.