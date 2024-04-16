Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.24 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $2,192,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $17,821,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.93. 140,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,254,718. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.23.
PACCAR Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
