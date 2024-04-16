Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.18.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,677,528. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.51. The company has a market capitalization of $251.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,602,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,795,742 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

