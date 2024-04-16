Flputnam Investment Management Co. Increases Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,204,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,998,000 after purchasing an additional 101,262 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,900,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,513,000 after purchasing an additional 304,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,155,000 after purchasing an additional 922,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.17. 14,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,870. The stock has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200-day moving average of $162.20.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.05%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.58.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

