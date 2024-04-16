Flputnam Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares in the company, valued at $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $504.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.91.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.5 %

MA stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $461.96. The company had a trading volume of 243,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,398. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $430.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average of $432.58. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $357.85 and a 12 month high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

