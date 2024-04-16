Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 2,385 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $8,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,359,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,359,000 after acquiring an additional 225,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after acquiring an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after acquiring an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,055,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,859,000 after purchasing an additional 237,392 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. 61,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.18. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners ( NASDAQ:CCEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.02.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

