Flputnam Investment Management Co. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,361 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $3,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACWX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 66,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 83,832 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ACWX stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,190. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $53.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.