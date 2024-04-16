FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “inline” rating and a $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FORM. StockNews.com raised shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.56.

FORM stock opened at $44.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.94.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,776,179.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,580. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

