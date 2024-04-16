Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,604 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after buying an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $209,853,000 after buying an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $75,698,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Trading Down 0.2 %

Fortinet stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,007. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $1,691,751.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,625,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,825,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,147 shares of company stock worth $7,424,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTNT shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank downgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.