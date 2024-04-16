Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Shares Gap Down to $4.58

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $4.44. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,141,275 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Free Report) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.31 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a positive return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

