Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives $24.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 48.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 385,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after buying an additional 125,525 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,827,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,906,000 after purchasing an additional 118,939 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 63.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 363,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 140,943 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 83.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,545,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 704,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter valued at $2,157,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

