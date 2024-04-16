Frontier Communications Parent Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,942 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 489% compared to the average volume of 2,707 put options.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FYBR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,582,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,574. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 197.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,966,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,517,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 104.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 151,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 77,309 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on FYBR shares. Bank of America began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Further Reading

