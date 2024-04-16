Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 37,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$44,323.16 ($28,595.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,560 shares of company stock valued at $152,019. 13.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Future Generation Investment Fund Limited is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by Bennelong Long Short Equity Management Pty Limited, Cooper Investors Pty Limited,Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd,Discovery Asset Management Pty Ltd,Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Eley Griffiths Group Pty Limited, Kingston Funds Management Pty Limited, Lanyon Asset Management Pty Limited, LHC Capital Pty Ltd, Optimal Fund Management Australia Pty Ltd.

