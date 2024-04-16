Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX) Plans Final Dividend of $0.03

Future Generation Australia Limited (ASX:FGX – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share on Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th. This is an increase from Future Generation Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 37,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.18 ($0.76) per share, with a total value of A$44,323.16 ($28,595.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 131,560 shares of company stock valued at $152,019. 13.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
