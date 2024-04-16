FY2024 EPS Estimates for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. Reduced by Sidoti Csr (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Sidoti Csr reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Richardson Electronics in a report released on Monday, April 15th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Richardson Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.1 %

RELL stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $141.37 million, a P/E ratio of 35.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $19.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $25,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.