G1 Therapeutics’ (GTHX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

G1 Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $4.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. G1 Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.04% and a negative net margin of 58.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at G1 Therapeutics

In other G1 Therapeutics news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $132,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,938 shares in the company, valued at $785,113.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G1 Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in G1 Therapeutics by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,475 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 68.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 204,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 82,879 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $189,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 925,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 133,662 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease incidence of chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients treated with a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

Further Reading

