GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

GE HealthCare Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 2.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.5%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC opened at $86.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GEHC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.08.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 209,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

