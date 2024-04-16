GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho started coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of GE Vernova

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $131.76 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $152.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.