General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Position Reduced by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC lessened its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $23,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total transaction of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $285.37. 413,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $296.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $277.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 47.25%.

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.