General Electric (NYSE:GE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $160.07.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $153.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $168.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.14 and a 200-day moving average of $133.49. General Electric has a 52 week low of $76.38 and a 52 week high of $158.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

