Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $155.00 at Evercore ISI

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “in-line” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.12. 144,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,731. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

