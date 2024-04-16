Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,382,300 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the March 15th total of 2,205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Geox Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82. Geox has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $0.82.

About Geox

Read More

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

