Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the March 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 416,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Getty Images

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 38,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $155,491.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,462,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,188,132.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Orlowsky sold 22,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $111,991.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,253,325 shares of company stock worth $5,584,594. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its holdings in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Getty Images by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 19,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Getty Images by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 47,176 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 94.25 and a beta of 2.12. Getty Images has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.78.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Articles

