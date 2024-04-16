Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,304. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.