Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,570,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the March 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.4 %
Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,879,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,317,304. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $67.18 and a 1-year high of $87.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.19.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 68.44%.
About Gilead Sciences
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gilead Sciences
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Silicon Motion Proves That AI in Motion Stays in Motion
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Undervalued UnitedHealth Group Won’t Be For Long
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The 5 Stocks Most Sold By Insiders This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.