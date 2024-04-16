Gladstone Capital Co. (GLAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on April 30th

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.

Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

GLAD opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $443.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average is $20.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital during the second quarter valued at $78,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.