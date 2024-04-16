Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 45.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $2.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.4%.

Shares of GLAD opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $443.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.25. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $23.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.39 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 63.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 293,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 19,472 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Gladstone Capital by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $459,000. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

