Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ GOODO opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.93. Gladstone Commercial has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $20.48.
About Gladstone Commercial
