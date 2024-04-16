Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

Gladstone Investment has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 86.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $508.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.36. Gladstone Investment has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $14.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00.

Gladstone Investment ( NASDAQ:GAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 80.68% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.04 million. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Investment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 1,826.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

