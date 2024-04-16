Gladstone Land Co. (LANDM) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 18th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.
Gladstone Land Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of LANDM traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.16. 673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,485. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $24.50.
