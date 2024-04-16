Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.3 %
LANDM stock opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $24.50.
