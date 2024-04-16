Glen Suarez Buys 7,500 Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock

Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) insider Glen Suarez acquired 7,500 shares of Impax Environmental Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 394 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £29,550 ($36,785.76).

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEM stock opened at GBX 387.12 ($4.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,614.58 and a beta of 0.80. Impax Environmental Markets has a one year low of GBX 331.13 ($4.12) and a one year high of GBX 433 ($5.39). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 392.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Impax Environmental Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Impax Environmental Markets’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,083.33%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

