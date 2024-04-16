Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC cut its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,242 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after acquiring an additional 89,402 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 394,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 169,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,953,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 212,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LIT opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.05. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $69.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

