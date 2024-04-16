GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Trading Up 3.2%

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.76. 394,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,572,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GoodRx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.78.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GDRX

GoodRx Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $196.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.59 million. Research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDRX. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in GoodRx by 76.7% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter. Gerber LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GoodRx by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 60,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx

(Get Free Report)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.