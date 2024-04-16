Gordon H. Hanson Sells 937 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) Director Gordon H. Hanson sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $74,828.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,404.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PriceSmart Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT traded down $1.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.28. 64,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.20. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.82 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.68.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PriceSmart by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 65,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

