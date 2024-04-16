Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.72

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 1.72 per share on Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Graham has a payout ratio of 14.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Graham Stock Performance

Shares of GHC opened at $709.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $727.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $674.90. Graham has a 52 week low of $551.36 and a 52 week high of $771.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $10.94 EPS for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Insider Transactions at Graham

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.99, for a total value of $396,422.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,989.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graham

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Graham by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Graham by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

