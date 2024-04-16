Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 1,009,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.5 days.

Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

