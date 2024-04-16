Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in March

Grand City Properties S.A. (OTCMKTS:GRNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,300 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 1,009,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 858.5 days.
Grand City Properties Price Performance
Grand City Properties stock remained flat at $10.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $11.46.
Grand City Properties Company Profile
