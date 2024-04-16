Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th. Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 20.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $50.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.66. Great Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $45.38 and a one year high of $61.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.42%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director Thomas J. Carlson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Great Southern Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSBC. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on GSBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.