Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GWO. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.11.

Shares of GWO opened at C$40.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.07. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 22.18 and a current ratio of 12.42.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$20.21 billion for the quarter. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Research analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.137561 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.555 per share. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is 75.77%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total transaction of C$214,750.00. Also, Senior Officer Dervla Mary Tomlin sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.33, for a total transaction of C$228,590.10. Insiders have sold a total of 13,300 shares of company stock worth $566,402 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

