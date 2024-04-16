Groupon’s (GRPN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the coupon company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 178.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

GRPN stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. 258,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,036. The stock has a market cap of $391.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.65. Groupon has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The coupon company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $137.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.47 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Groupon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Groupon by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,254 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Groupon in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

