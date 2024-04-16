Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Grove Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,563,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,294,640,000 after buying an additional 1,561,804 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,807,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,094,980,000 after buying an additional 1,511,318 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Atlassian during the first quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atlassian by 156.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,793,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,509,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $280.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 171,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at $10,018,939.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,159 shares of company stock valued at $62,026,607. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.83. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

