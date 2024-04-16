Grove Bank & Trust Sells 38 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of MSCI by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $701,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $513.06 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.55 and a 52 week high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $558.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI Increases Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on MSCI from $544.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $581.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.