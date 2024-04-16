Grove Bank & Trust Takes $56,000 Position in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 12.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 5,648 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Biomea Fusion during the first quarter worth about $59,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,705,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 11.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 75,943 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $43.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMEA shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.13.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

