Grove Bank & Trust Trims Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 77.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 7,702 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378,428 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 103,834 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 506,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 124,054 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,077,158 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $83,299,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 823,779 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $22,506,000 after acquiring an additional 163,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,826 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwest Airlines Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE LUV opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15.
Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on LUV. Evercore ISI reissued an “inline” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.
Southwest Airlines Profile
Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.
