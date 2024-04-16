Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter worth $791,000. Advisor Resource Council increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 507.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $716,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 70.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,704 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.59.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total value of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,462,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 87,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.81, for a total value of $24,373,012.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,929,639.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,036 shares of company stock valued at $102,813,921 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,621. The company has a market capitalization of $82.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.58 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $307.74.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

