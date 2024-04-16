Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys 8,715 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,715 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.2% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 702,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,899. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $93.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.22 and a 200 day moving average of $83.57.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

