Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 202,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 16,233 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IMTM traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.48. 75,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,824. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.