Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IHI stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,458. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

