Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE BABA traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.79. The stock had a trading volume of 9,796,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,408. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average is $76.22. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.