Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Short Interest Update

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,550,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Approximately 28.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Guess? Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Guess? stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. 1,785,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,927. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.46. Guess? had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Guess? will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Guess? from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Guess? in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Guess? from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guess? currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guess? news, CEO Carlos Alberini sold 211,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $6,421,685.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,499,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Guess? by 10.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 473,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 46,035 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Guess? by 79.6% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,458,000 after buying an additional 152,788 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Guess? in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 61.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

