Guild of Guardians (GOG) Price Tops $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 17.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $76.05 million and approximately $5.01 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 103.5% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Guild of Guardians Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

