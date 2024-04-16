Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 400000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of £743,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.62.
About Gunsynd
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
